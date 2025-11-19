High school student arrested for bringing firearm and knife to school: Hillsborough deputies

DOVER, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said a Strawberry Crest High School student was arrested for bringing a firearm and a knife to campus.

Deputies said a 15-year-old student was seen leaving the restroom with a vape, and in accordance with the school's safety protocols, an administrative search was conducted.

HCSO said due to the students' uncooperative behavior during the administrative search, a HCSO school resource deputy assisted in the search. The student resisted the search and tried to grab the deputy's agency-issued gun, per the report.

Deputies said the student was put in handcuffs. HCSO said during the search, a loaded handgun was found in his backpack, and a knife was also recovered.

HCSO said the student was arrested and charged with multiple firearm-related charges, including: possession of a firearm on school grounds, altering a serial number on a firearm, possession of a weapon on school grounds, minor in possession of a firearm, and resisting arrest without violence.

This is an active investigation.