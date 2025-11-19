VPK students raise funds, food donations for Feeding Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — A group of young students at one Tampa school learned the true meaning of giving back through their donations to Feeding Tampa Bay.

“We knew with the government being on a shutdown, the food pantries are bare. What could we do?” said Angie Miller, a lead VPK teacher at Family of Christ Christian School in Tampa.

Miller shared with Tampa Bay 28 reporter Mary O’Connell how these kiddos rose to the challenge.

“We hit our VPK families with this fundraiser,” said Miller. "They had less than 8 days.”

The school challenged the VPK students to raise funds for Feeding Tampa Bay. The students were even able to use some of those funds to buy food.

The need wasn’t lost on the young students.

“We had one that came in, and she had a little envelope in her own handwriting, 'my donations from my piggy bank,” said Miller.

On Wednesday, the kids rolled up their sleeves to load up a van.

O'Connell spoke with Shannon Hannon Oliviero from Feeding Tampa Bay as they picked up the donations.

“To have five-year-old kids get excited about helping other people gives us great hope, doesn’t it?” said Hannon Oliviero.

Five-year-old Cayden shared just how much this mission meant.

"How did that make you feel to help people?” asked O’Connell.

“Good,” said Cayden.

“Why?” replied O’Connell.

“Because we’re going to feed the homeless people so they know God loves them,” answered Cayden.

The inspiring group of kids show you’re never too young to make an impact on the community.

“A mentor of mine that’s a retired colleague, she always had told me the years I worked with her never underestimate, they’re never too young, and how do we get someone to see outside themselves?” said Miller. "It starts with a four-year-old.”