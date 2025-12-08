FHP responding to a traffic fatality in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said officers are responding to a fatal traffic incident in Hillsborough County.
The incident occurred at the intersection of Busch Boulevard and Orange Grove Road on Monday morning, according to an FHP traffic report.
As of 6 a.m., there is currently a roadblock reported on the scene.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
'What’s the point?' Nearly 90% of drivers who appeal school bus camera tickets lose
FL’s controversial school bus cameras are fueling new frustrations for drivers who believe the appeals process is one-sided. Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone continues her coverage.
Most drivers who appeal school bus camera tickets in FL lose, judge explains why