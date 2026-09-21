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Fire damages building along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Tampa: TFR

Tampa Fire Rescue crews brought the blaze under control and reported no injuries.
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Tampa Fire Rescue
TFR 1.jpeg
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Fire Rescue (TFR) crews responded to a structure fire along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Monday.

The fire occurred in the 700 block of West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to TFR.

Crews arrived to find a working structure fire and began suppression efforts, officials said.

The fire has since been brought under control. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by TFR investigators.

Traffic was closed in both directions on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between North Boulevard and North Myrtle Avenue while crews worked at the scene. Officials said firefighters were conducting overhaul operations and beginning to clear the area.

Drivers were asked to expect delays and use alternate routes.

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