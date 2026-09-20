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Tampa police investigating fight that ends in a deadly shooting

Tampa police investigate deadly shooting on River Willow Place
The Club at Hidden River Tampa Shooting
WFTS
The Club at Hidden River Tampa Shooting
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TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police say a fight led to a deadly shooting on River Willow Place on Sunday afternoon.

Police say they got the call shortly after 1:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found 1 person shot. They say that person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives are now working to identify the victim as crime scene tape has closed off the scene at The Club at Hidden River community.

Tampa police say the shooter stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators. Detectives are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

In the meantime, one neighbor told our Tampa Bay 28 reporter Haley Zarcone the community is normally "a very family-friendly and peaceful neighborhood".

This is an active investigation. Updates will be provided as the investigation allows.

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