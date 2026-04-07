1,500 wildfires so far this year in Florida as state heads into peak fire season: Officials

DOVER, Fla. — Florida officials warn residents dry conditions are expected to continue as the state heads into peak wildfire season.

While the Tampa Bay area has seen rain showers the past couple of days, officials said April through June is typically when Florida has the most wildfires.

"Within a day or two what moisture we have here today will be gone and so it is very important to not underestimate Florida wildfire season," Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson said.

Watch full press conference

Press conference: Florida Forest Service updates wildfire conditions

Simpson said so far this year, Florida has had 1,500 fires.

Florida Forestry said two active fires are burning in Hillsborough County.