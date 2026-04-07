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1,500 wildfires so far this year in Florida as state heads into peak fire season: Officials

Florida Forest Service officials update Florida Wildfire conditions.
Press conference: Florida Forest Service updates wildfire conditions
Presser: Florida Forest Service wildfire update
Florida officials provide update on wildfire conditions
wildfire
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DOVER, Fla. — Florida officials warn residents dry conditions are expected to continue as the state heads into peak wildfire season.

While the Tampa Bay area has seen rain showers the past couple of days, officials said April through June is typically when Florida has the most wildfires.

"Within a day or two what moisture we have here today will be gone and so it is very important to not underestimate Florida wildfire season," Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson said.

Watch full press conference

Press conference: Florida Forest Service updates wildfire conditions

Simpson said so far this year, Florida has had 1,500 fires.

Florida Forestry said two active fires are burning in Hillsborough County.

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa and The Motor Enclave announce new partnership to create Hard Rock Speedway

To celebrate the partnership, Hard Rock displayed classic cars, including a replica of the Shelby from "Gone in 60 Seconds" and a replica Daytona from "Miami Vice."

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa and The Motor Enclave announce new partnership to create Hard Rock Speedway

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