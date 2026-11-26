TAMPA, Fla. — Thanksgiving is a day built around gathering. For people facing food insecurity or spending the holiday alone, finding a place at the table can mean even more.

Feeding Tampa Bay hosted Thanksgiving meals Thursday at three locations across the Tampa Bay area, serving hundreds of people on both sides of the bay.

Volunteers filled plates and welcomed guests for a holiday meal that offered more than food.

"It’s wonderful to be here," said Pat Hutson, a volunteer. "There's a lot of people who would not have dinner elsewhere or would be alone."

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For Lachonne Jones, 62, the gathering was especially meaningful.

Jones is experiencing homelessness and sleeps in her car. She says hunger is part of many nights, and she has no family in the area.

"This was a blessing to be able to come and just be able to eat with people,” Jones said.

The meal gave her a chance to share Thanksgiving with others.

"They were family today,” she said.

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Jones says she never imagined she would be in this position after working hard throughout her life. She receives Social Security, but says it is not enough to afford housing.

She hopes people understand that homelessness does not always come from wrongdoing.

"Some of us actually need some help. We need some mercy. We need some grace,” Jones said.

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Feeding Tampa Bay plans to continue its holiday meals on Christmas Eve, at the same locations and times.

For Jones, the meal did not change where she currently sleeps. But it gave her a place to spend Thanksgiving, surrounded by people.

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