TAMPA, Fla. — Many people woke up early this Thanksgiving to help make sure others had a meal to enjoy. At Metropolitan Ministries, it was about more than just putting food on the table.

Over 4,000 meals were prepared for people across Pinellas, Pasco and Hillsborough counties. From the gravy and green beans to the carrots and turkey, dozens of volunteers woke up before sunrise to prepare meals for those in need — including Thaddeus Bullard, better known as WWE legend Titus O'Neil.

WATCH: Metropolitan Ministries volunteers serve over 4,000 Thanksgiving meals across three Tampa Bay counties

Volunteers serve 4,000 Thanksgiving meals across Tampa Bay counties

O'Neil says he's used to starting his day with a workout, but Thanksgiving morning calls for a different kind of exercise.

"Today my workout is here and it's the workout of my heart and my mind and my spirit and also a reflection of how far I've come," Bullard said.

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For Bullard, giving back is personal. It's a way to pay forward the kindness that helped shape his own life.

"I tell folks all the time I was born to a 12-year-old mother, 3 younger brothers. My mom worked two jobs to make ends meet that would never meet, and if it wasn't for the generosity of other people, I wouldn't be in the position that I'm in today," Bullard said.

For Dr. Sarah Combs, president and CEO of Metropolitan Ministries, the early mornings are worth it.

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"It is not an easy task, and getting up at 5 a.m. is so worth it when you see those smiling faces who are eating out there knowing that there was a meal prepared just for them and making sure that we're doing it with dignity and respect and most importantly that they feel loved and welcomed on Thanksgiving morning," Combs said.

And it takes a village to make the effort possible.

"Through Thanksgiving and Christmas we'll serve 30,000 families and to be able to make that happen, we take about 15,000 volunteers, a million pounds of food, 60,000 toys, and incredible amount of partners," Combs said.

For the people on the receiving end, the impact is goes beyond the food.

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"I'm just so happy for this Thanksgiving," said Shela Griffin, who received a meal for Thanksgiving.

Smiles and gratitude surrounded the Thanksgiving table, but for some like Griffin, the moment is emotional.

"I'm not being able to spend it with my children. So, I just pray that their Thanksgiving is as is as wonderful as mine," Griffin said.

Homero Meza, who also received a meal for Thanksgiving, says he knows how much it means to have a place to turn — especially after experiencing homelessness.

"I think it's a blessing to be to come here to have this, you know, this free meal by Metropolitan Ministries," Meza said. "Every little bit helps like this," Meza said.

Now that Thanksgiving is behind them, Metropolitan Ministries is asking for help with their toy drive. For more information, click here.



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