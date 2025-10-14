Former Tampa D5 candidate Elvis Piggott arrested after incident at candidate forum

TAMPA HEIGHTS, Fla. — Tampa Police Department (TPD) said it has arrested a former candidate for Tampa City Council District 5 after an altercation at a candidate forum last Thursday, where he pulled a gun.

TPD said after reviewing witness statements and gathering evidence, they issued an arrest warrant for Elvis Pigott, 37, on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Improper Exhibition of a Firearm.

Piggott talked to Tampa Bay 28 reporter Erik Waxler on Oct. 10 and said he pulled the weapon in self-defense after being confronted by family members of candidate Naya Young following the forum at the Tampa Heights Community Center on Thursday.

The forum featured Young and Thomas Scott, who are facing each other in the District 5 special runoff election to fill the seat left vacant after Council Member Gwen Henderson’s death in June.

Piggot surrendered himself to Orient Road Jail on Tuesday on the outstanding warrant.



