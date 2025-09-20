Former USF football coach Jim Leavitt will not be recognized at Hall of Fame induction: USF

TAMPA, Fla. — Former USF head football coach Jim Leavitt will not be recognized at the USF Hall of Fame Induction.
USF Athletics posted on social media Leavitt will not attend or be recognized at the October's USF Athletics Hall of Fame induction.
September 19, 2025
Charges were filed against Leavitt in a domestic incident on August 25 in St. Petersburg. According to court documents, those charges were dropped.
Leavitt was hired as the first football coach in USF history in 1996.
