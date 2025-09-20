Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Former USF football coach Jim Leavitt will not be recognized at Hall of Fame induction: USF

Jim Leavitt
South Florida coach Jim Leavitt grimaces at a penalty call against his team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2009. Pittsburgh won 41-14. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
TAMPA, Fla. — Former USF head football coach Jim Leavitt will not be recognized at the USF Hall of Fame Induction.

USF Athletics posted on social media Leavitt will not attend or be recognized at the October's USF Athletics Hall of Fame induction.

Charges were filed against Leavitt in a domestic incident on August 25 in St. Petersburg. According to court documents, those charges were dropped.

Leavitt was hired as the first football coach in USF history in 1996.

