From SoHo to Ybor: Tampa looks at revising noise ordinance

TAMPA, Fla. — As a DJ, Mario Besh knows how loud things can get in Ybor City.

“You know I think it’s kind of like expected that you are going to come down to these clubs and they just going to be blasting noise,” said Besh.

But are the clubs in Ybor and SoHo blasting that noise too much?

That is the question Tampa officials are considering as part of a yearlong study that could lead to changes to the city’s noise ordinance.

"It's really taking our current sound ordinance and getting some data based on what's going on in our community and then applying that to the regulation. Try to strike that balance between being a progressive and big city and also being a peaceful community,” said Abbye Feeley, Tampa’s development and economic opportunity administrator.

To gather that data, the city hired a noise consulting firm to measure sound levels at different locations and at different times.

“I believe they were out when there was a Lightning game to see what is that level of sound, how far does that level of sound reach, and how do we best regulate or look at how we can make that better,” Feeley said.

In Ybor City, some business owners are worried the study could lead to restrictions that threaten the nightlife atmosphere.

“The nose is the noise. It’s part of what happens here. It’s part of the scene,” said Harry Kayafas, owner of Stirling Cigar Lounge.

He said he does not want to see Ybor lose what makes it unique.

“I think we should be very careful passing any ordinances down here and thinking you are going to shut this place down at midnight. That’s not the way it works. This is a landmark. It was created for people to have a good time. And we are going to keep it like that,” Kayafas said.

With more housing developments now located close to Tampa’s nightlife districts, complaints have increased.

Still, some longtime residents say noise comes with the territory.

“It doesn’t bother me. There is a reason I live in Ybor. If I didn’t like the noise I’d go live in the suburbs,” said Ybor resident Danny Workman.

“I think its very much expected when you come out here along with the city noise. It’s just one of those things. It’s Ybor. It’s been around forever,” Besh said.

The City of Tampa has tightened noise rules before. In 2022, the City Council passed a stricter ordinance that limited amplified sound after midnight in Ybor City and parts of SoHo. At the time, the measure was aimed at addressing the clash between a growing residential population and late-night businesses.

Now, officials are once again weighing adjustments, guided by community feedback and data from the new study. The city is holding public meetings to present findings and hear from residents and businesses.

“Focus on the DUIs don’t focus on the noise,” Workman said.