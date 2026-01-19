Gasparilla Festival of the Arts unveils preview exhibit highlighting local art

TAMPA, Fla. — The Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the Arts may not be until the end of February, but they are kicking off the festivities early in South Tampa.

For the first time ever, they are doing a special preview exhibition, highlighting five spotlight artists in our community.

Walking into the Epicurean Hotel, these Tampa Bay artists say, it’s an unbelievable feeling to see their work prominently on display. Hundreds of people will be walking past their art daily.

“This is all still quite overwhelming,” said artist Scott Solary.

“Another opportunity to reach out to audiences in a different way, because although our work is out there online, it’s so much different seeing the work in person and having a different emotional connection with the work that way,” said artist Caitlin Albritton.

“You have people from all over the world who come and stay here, so it’s a great opportunity to have exposure,” said artist Elizabeth Eckels.

The special preview exhibition is all part of the Gasparilla Festival of the Arts Local Artist Spotlight Program.

“The goal is to give Tampa Bay-based artists an opportunity to present and sell work at our annual festival,” said Clay Hollenkamp, who is on the committee for the Local Artist Spotlight Program. “The opportunity to present their work to the whole Tampa Bay community.”



From jewelry to paintings to sculptures to up-cycled wood, every piece of art is unique and tells a story.

“This particular piece is the water lines of the hurricanes locally that we’ve been through and it shows you how we can have peace even though we can continue in Florida to go through hardship,” said Eckels, explaining one of her sculptures.

“This person, who looks like they may be drowning, will be able to come from the darkness and into the light,” said artist Carlos Jefferson, explaining one of his paintings.

The Epicurean says they are proud to be a part of the Tampa Bay community and jumped at the chance to partner with such a respected organization.

“It’s been great to work with the local art community; there is so much talent here in Tampa Bay,” said Epicurean Art Director Tyler Sirota. “And everybody, while we were hanging the artwork, was just complimenting and saying, ‘what’s this about,’ so we told everybody, come and find out, the festival will be on Feb. 28 to March 1."



