TPA expects about 370,000 travelers over Labor Day weekend, down from 2025 levels

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport (TPA) expects about 370,000 passengers to travel through the airport during the Labor Day holiday period, according to an airport spokesperson.

The estimate covers Sept. 3 through Sept. 8 and averages about 62,000 passengers per day, according to TPA.

Airport officials said that is down from the approximately 404,000 travelers who passed through the airport during the 2025 Labor Day travel period.

According to TPA, the decline is likely due to a combination of fewer people traveling and airlines reducing the number of available seats.

September and October are traditionally among the airport's slowest months of the year, the spokesperson said.

Despite the overall decrease in passenger traffic, TPA said international travel continues to increase. Airport officials said international passenger counts are up compared to last year.

TPA also said airlines are scheduling more seats and larger aircraft at the airport in the coming months.