HCSO conducting death investigation after child says mother is dead

TAMPA, FLA. — Deputies are conducting a death investigation after a woman was found dead at a home in Tampa on Wednesday.

At approximately 11:38 a.m., a caller contacted the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office 911 Dispatch Center and reported that a child was outside the home saying their mother was dead, officials said.

Deputies responded to a home in the 12200 block of North 16th Street.

When Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews arrived, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Any updates will be provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Public Affairs Office.