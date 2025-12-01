Help needed: Salvation Army Tampa is urgent seeking holiday volunteers

TAMPA, Fla. — The Salvation Army Tampa Bay Area Command said it has an urgent need for volunteers to help at the Angel Tree Toy Shop.

Volunteer opportunities are available Monday through Friday, Dec 2 to Dec. 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Salvation Army said volunteer tasks may include sorting and organizing donated toys, matching gifts to Angel Tree family tags, preparing and staging bags for distribution and assisting with general toy shop operations.

To volunteer, contact The Salvation Army Tampa Volunteer Services at 813-226-0914 or email: shannon.blackmon-gardner@uss.salvationarmy.org.