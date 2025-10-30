HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Residents and neighborhood associations in Hillsborough County have a new opportunity to make improvements in their communities, with help from the county’s Neighborhood Mini Grant Program.

The program offers grants of up to $5,000 for local projects that enhance neighborhoods and bring residents together.

Hillsborough County program offers $5,000 to improve neighborhoods

County officials say the goal is to strengthen community ties and support projects that create safer, healthier, and more engaged neighborhoods.

In the past, people have used the money to build a new park, pavilion, or even a basketball court.

One of this year's grant recipients is the Caribbean Isles neighborhood in Apollo Beach. It is a community that was hit hard by the back-to-back hurricanes last fall.

The storms caused heavy flooding and destroyed a canopy over the neighborhood’s popular bocce ball courts.

Alana Callahan is a resident of the Caribbean Isles. She said, “Our community had been impacted quite negatively by the two hurricanes. Hurricane Helena and Milton, our clubhouse was flooded, our canopy was gone and we decided we need to do something to help everybody within the community to come together, work together, and the grant seemed to be the ideal thing.”

With the $5,000 grant, the neighborhood was able to replace the damaged canopies and repave a stretch of road near its community center.

Neighborhood associations can apply for projects such as park improvements, pavilion repairs, landscaping, and other community enhancements.

Agliano said, “What we look for are projects that foster healthy, safe, and engaged neighborhoods. That’s important because we feel that’s what strengthens neighborhoods and brings them together.”

The deadline to apply is Nov. 12. Click here to apply.



