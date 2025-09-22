Hispanic Heritage Month celebrated at Youth Latin America Festival in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay 28 joined the community in celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month at the Youth Latin America Festival in historic Centennial Park on Sunday, where dozens gathered to honor Latino culture.

The event featured traditional dance performances, vibrant artwork, and, of course, plenty of food and drinks.

17-year-old Emily Natera, crowned Miss Latina Tampa, shared that being Latino in Tampa means having a big family and strong community ties.

"I'm also surrounded by so many amazing people that teach me amazing things every single day, and that just make me appreciate life and everything I have," said Natera.

Tampa Bay 28 will continue to highlight Hispanic Heritage Month throughout the coming weeks, showcasing the contributions and achievements of people across the Tampa Bay area.