Ferry between Tampa and St. Petersburg is making a comeback

TAMPA, Fla. — The beloved ferry service connecting St. Petersburg and Tampa could soon be back on the water. Thursday, both city councils are set to vote on a new agreement to relaunch what is now being called the Tampa Bay Ferry.

The previous Cross Bay Ferry ended operations early this year following a contract issue, disappointing locals. Now, under new ownership and with new vessels on the horizon, the ferry could soon return with expanded service.

Tampa resident and TikToker Christian Bonnier, who went viral earlier this year advocating for the ferry to stay in service, says he’s thrilled to see it coming back.

“Yeah, I’m very excited about the ferry coming back. Being a Tampa resident, going to St. Pete is kind of a hassle….With the ferry, it makes the commute there part of the experience,” said Bonnie.

He hopes the new service remains affordable. That is something city leaders say is a goal.

Both St. Petersburg and Tampa are voting to approve an interlocal agreement, with each city pledging up to $350,000 per year to support the ferry. Once approved, the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority will take the lead in securing new vessels and an operator.

St. Pete City Council member Copley Gerdes said Thursday's voter turnout is an exciting milestone.

Councilman Copley Gerdes said, ”I mean, I can tell you personally I’m very excited for this ball to get rolling. I think people miss the ferry.”

While the ferry has been popular for leisure trips, PSTA officials say the new plan goes beyond that.

“This isn't just an entertainment aspect, but we’re really looking for ways to grow waterborne transit to get people to jobs and events and connect people to all the places they want to go in the Tampa Bay region,” said Darden Rice with PSTA.

PSTA staff are recommending Hubbard’s Marina to operate the new ferry service. Captain Dylan Hubbard said keeping operations local has major benefits.

“To us, it’s a huge honor, and I think keeping it local helps for a few different reasons because our resources, connections and knowledge are intimately tied to the area. So we’re able to work on the vessel more easily, work around the area more easily and have better local knowledge,” said Hubbard.

If both councils approve the agreement, the next step comes on Dec. 3rd, when PSTA is scheduled to vote on the operator contract. From there, officials will work to finalize vessels and logistics. They said they are aiming to have the ferry running in the Spring of 2026.



