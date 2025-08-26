Historic Tampa church becomes new home for immersive theater experience

TAMPA, Fla. — A historic Tampa church is now the centerpiece for a new immersive show about the history of Tampa.

‘So, you probably passed this church one million times, it’s on Nebraska Ave, 1605 North Nebraska Ave, and we took it over,” said Alyse Pask, founder of the non-profit immersive theater group, The Rooted Door.

The name is fitting, because you never know what you’re going to find behind the next door,

“Basically, it’s a two-story building with multiple rooms and hallways, passageways, and that’s our playground, people who do immersive theater love that,” said Pask.

The Rooted Door’s latest show is called Secret Spaces.

“You’re going to weave through all different rooms, and hallways, you’re going to see surprise actors, and dancers and musicians and all sorts of performers, and the most important part is all of this storytelling is weaved through Tampa’s history,” said Pask.

Alyse says every room is a bit of mystery; it’s up to the audience to figure out what it all means.

While the actors are all portraying immigrants, each with their own unique story of how they arrived in Tampa.

“Tampa has so much history that a lot of people don’t even know about, the train station, the Cuban cigars and amazing food and history and dance, there is so much in this city and Ybor City in particular,” said actress Ivey Sunflower.

Most of the props you see are actual artifacts, donated by community partners like The Florida Railway Museum and the JC Newman Cigar Company.

“We wanted to give that layer of authenticity so while you are enjoying these performances there is always interesting things to look at and feel and touch, it’s multi-sensory,” said Pask.

Alyse says she is proud to be a voice in the immersive theater community.

“At the end of it you are going to get a heightened sense of inspiration and hopefully learn something or be encouraged or peak your curiosity for something you didn’t know about Tampa,” said Pask.

