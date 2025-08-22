Hotel and non-profit work together to feed those in need

TAMPA, Fla. — More than one million people living in the Tampa Bay area are food insecure. Charities cannot take on the responsibility alone, so more businesses are stepping up to help.

From bagels to croissants to eggs to fruit, the Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay could have anywhere from 20 to 200 pounds of perfectly delicious, surplus food weekly.

So Executive Chef, Mike Lombardo, and Faith Café president, Jim Neill, formed a partnership that would fill hearts and appetites.

“Faith Café was started almost 25 years ago now; it was a group of churches in South Tampa that saw a need in our neighborhood, people were going hungry that didn’t have enough to eat,” said Neill.

“We were really looking for an avenue to donate our surplus foods to and serve those in need in our community and make a real impact by giving back,” said Lombardo.

So far, the hotel has donated more than 4,000 pounds of food, which not only increases how many people Faith Café can serve, but the variety of meals they can serve.

“Grand Hyatt gives us an additional opportunity to provide food that we don’t ordinarily get for them; one great example is fresh fruit, we know how important fresh fruit is to a balanced diet, but fresh fruit is difficult to come by,” said Neill.

Twice a week Jim and fellow volunteers pick up food from the hotel. Chef Mike says it’s become one of the most rewarding parts of the job.

“It’s amazing, they show up with a smile every day and a trunk ready to pick up all the food, they are just a pleasure to work with they really are,” said Lombardo.

Both the hotel and the non-profit hope they can be an inspiration to others, that teamwork is a great recipe for success.

“I encourage anyone out there who sees a need to step up, partner with various organizations and local groups here in Tampa,” said Neill.