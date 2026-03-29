Hundreds of demonstrators march in Tampa for 'No Kings' protest against President Trump's administration

TAMPA, Fla. — Hundreds of demonstrators took over the streets of Tampa on Saturday afternoon for a "No Kings" protest, voicing their opposition to President Donald Trump's administration and policies.

"We want a president that is not a king," Olander Jones said.

Protesters chanted and held signs reading "Hate will not make us great" and "No kings since 1776." The crowd gathered to speak out on a range of hot-button issues, including immigration, foreign policy and the Epstein files.

"I've had enough with this administration and this president," Bethany Bartley said. "I can't sit silent at home anymore. I have to come out and I have to express my concern."

Demonstrators expressed concern over how the administration's actions impact various groups across the country.

"Everything and everyone I care about is not what Donald Trump stands for, whether it's women, whether it's veterans, whether it's disabled people, whether it's LGBTQ….He does not stand for what I believe in, and he does not stand for democracy in our Constitution," Amelia Tirado said.

Among the primary issues raised were ICE agents operating in the streets and separating families. One demonstrator told me that as a Mexican American, the issue hits close to home.

"My neighbors, my friends, I've known people personally who get deported who are hard workers getting the job done and, well, I mean it's frustrating to see loved ones and people who I see put in the hard work go through situations like this," Denise Melendez said.

Veterans at the protest also spoke out regarding the conflict in Iran.

"We spend so much money overseas that we have to take care of our own country, and it's very important that we take care of our folks here," Jones said.

Another frustrating factor compelling people to rally in the streets was the Epstein files.

"I think it shows how this administration just doesn't want to tell the truth and is afraid of the truth coming out," Bartley said.

They weren't the only ones out Saturday, counter protestors also drove through honking their horns against their message.

But for many in attendance, their message stands.

"If we stay silent, we're complicit with what's happening, and we don't have any leg to stand on when our democracy falls. At least we can say we were out there and we're trying to make a difference," Tirado said.



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. Annette Gutierrez knows safety is important for every community. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for both crime and our roads. She takes pride in sharing stories from Sarasota and Manatee counties, so send Annette tips on how she can help.