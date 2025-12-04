Lightning gives families battling cancer front-row seats to practice

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Cancer Specialists partnered Thursday morning to give families affected by cancer a special experience at Benchmark International Arena.

Among the guests was Marceli Miller, who has been fighting breast cancer for more than five years after being diagnosed in May 2020.

"In December of 2019, I had a completely clear mammogram, so in less than six months, my cancer grew very fast, and I had basically stage three breast cancer," Miller said.

Despite the challenges, Miller is remaining optimistic about her treatment progress.

"I'm still on hormone therapy. I'm finishing a clinical trial, so I'm doing well, stable, feeling good," Miller said.

The morning skate gave the Miller family and several other families front-row seats to watch the Lightning practice, providing moments of joy during their cancer journey.

Miller's daughter Mairin caught a puck during practice and later got it signed by current defenseman Darren Raddysh.

"Everybody's been affected by cancer in some way or another, and you know what, we just want to give back," Lightning legend Brian Bradley says.

After practice, the families participated in a raffle drawing for autographed memorabilia, adding to the memorable experience at the arena.



