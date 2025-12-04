Ybor City residents debate street closures as solution to safety concerns

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — Plenty of people want to see safety changes in Ybor City, but there are differing opinions on how to achieve them.

Connie Burton knows where she stands on the issue. She believes closing down main portions of the street would create a better atmosphere for visitors.

"I think, for the safety of people that love to go to Ybor City, shutting down the street a main portion of it will just give a more better atmosphere. You know, I remember, just like being in New Orleans," Burton said.

The safety discussion isn't new, but it gained renewed urgency after a man running from police crashed into the sidewalk, killing four people and injuring at least 10 more. Not long after that crash, a popular DJ was shot and killed in Ybor City.

Burton points to the area's development as another reason to support street closures.

WFTS

"You look at the build-up of the housing market around Ybor City, they want it to be a walkable, livable environment. And so if the traffic is shut down on the weekend, I think people feel more safe to come in that area," Burton said.

Law enforcement has been resistant to closing the street down. They say a closed street would lead to bigger crowds, and bigger crowds means more threats of violence. Some businesses in the area told me off camera that they agree with law enforcement.

City Council is set to discuss the issue at its December 16 meeting.

The city is also hosting a community town hall titled "From Bricks to Bright Ideas: A Community Town Hall on Safety in Ybor City" on December 16, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Centro Asturiano de Tampa, located at 1913 N. Nebraska Ave.

The event will allow residents to share their ideas directly with Mayor Castor, Tampa Police, Councilwoman Naya Young, City of Tampa Mobility, the Tampa Community Redevelopment Agency, and others as they discuss enhanced safety, accessibility, and vibrancy for residents, businesses, and visitors of the historic district.

Persons with disabilities needing a reasonable accommodation should contact the City of Tampa's ADA Coordinator at (813) 274-3964, email at TampaADA@tampagov.net, or by submitting an ADA Accommodations Request online form available at tampagov.net/ADARequest.