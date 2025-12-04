Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Missing Child Alert issued for one-year-old girl from the Deland area

Itzayana Castelano Gonzalez
Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Itzayana Castelano Gonzalez
DELAND, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert was issued for a toddler from the DeLand area.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for Itzayana Castelano Gonzalez, 1.

She was last seen in the 390 block of Circle Drive in DeLand.

The child may be in the company of Doranalleli Gonzalez and Jose Castelano Campo, FDLE said.

The child has an unknown height, weight, brown hair and brown eyes.

Doranallei is described as 5 feet tall, 167 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, officials said.

Campo is described as 5 feet 4 inches, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

FDLE advises that if found, do not approach and contact law enforcement immediately.

