- Tampa Bay 28 anchor Deiah Riley and Meteorologist Greg Dee sat down with Susan Harmeling, the executive director of the Gasparilla Distance Classic Association.
- The event takes place on Feb. 21 and 22 and includes four race distances, four challenges, and a dog walk that takes runners on a waterfront course on Bayshore Boulevard.
WATCH: Interview with executive director of the Gasparilla Distance Classic Association
- The Gasparilla Distance Classic Association is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that supports the youth charitable organizations and youth running-related and high school programs, per the organization's website.
- You can register for the event here.
