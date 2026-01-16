Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Interview with executive director of the Gasparilla Distance Classic Association

  • Tampa Bay 28 anchor Deiah Riley and Meteorologist Greg Dee sat down with Susan Harmeling, the executive director of the Gasparilla Distance Classic Association.
  • The event takes place on Feb. 21 and 22 and includes four race distances, four challenges, and a dog walk that takes runners on a waterfront course on Bayshore Boulevard.

  • The Gasparilla Distance Classic Association is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that supports the youth charitable organizations and youth running-related and high school programs, per the organization's website.
  • You can register for the event here.

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

