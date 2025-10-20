Jury selection underway for first suspect in Tampa murder of Julio Foolio

TAMPA, Fla. — Jury selection began on Monday in the trial of Alicia Andrews, one of five suspects charged in the murder of Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio.

On June 23, 2024, the Tampa Police Department said officers received a 911 call reporting a shooting at 11606 McKinley Drive. Upon arrival, officers found two vehicles that had been shot at in the parking lot of Home 2 Suites.

Foolio, whose real name was Charles Jones, died in the shooting. Foolio was in Tampa that weekend to celebrate his birthday, according to a a release by the Fucso Law Group.

Andrews, who was 21 years old at the time, was arrested along with four other suspects, who police said traveled in two vehicles from Jacksonville to Tampa to commit murder.

Andrews is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.