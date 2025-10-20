Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Jury selection underway for first suspect in Tampa murder of Julio Foolio

Jury selection underway for 1/5 suspects in Tampa murder of Julio Foolio
WFTS
Jury selection underway for 1/5 suspects in Tampa murder of Julio Foolio
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Jury selection began on Monday in the trial of Alicia Andrews, one of five suspects charged in the murder of Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio.

On June 23, 2024, the Tampa Police Department said officers received a 911 call reporting a shooting at 11606 McKinley Drive. Upon arrival, officers found two vehicles that had been shot at in the parking lot of Home 2 Suites.

Foolio, whose real name was Charles Jones, died in the shooting. Foolio was in Tampa that weekend to celebrate his birthday, according to a a release by the Fucso Law Group.

Andrews, who was 21 years old at the time, was arrested along with four other suspects, who police said traveled in two vehicles from Jacksonville to Tampa to commit murder.

Andrews is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Concrete company responds after multiple drivers say repaving project damaged their cars

Weeks after drivers started reaching out to Tampa Bay 28 about damage to their vehicles, we’re finally hearing from the contractor behind the Tyrone Boulevard repaving project.

Concrete company responds after multiple drivers say repaving project damaged their cars

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.