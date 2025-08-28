Kingdom of God Global Church leader to appear in court in Tampa after FBI raid: Officials

TAMPA, Fla. — Officials said one of the self-proclaimed religious leaders accused of physical and psychological abuse to coerce victims to solicit tens of millions in donations is scheduled to be in court in Tampa.

The United States Attorney's Office said 56-year-old Michelle Brannon will reappear in court on Aug. 28 at 2:30 p.m.

Brannon was arrested on Aug. 27, weeks after a federal grand jury in Michigan served a 10-count indictment against her and 53-year-old David Taylor for their alleged roles in a forced labor and money laundering conspiracy.

The indictment accuses Brannon and Taylor of leading the Kingdom of God Global Church (KOGGC), formerly Joshua Media Ministries International (JMMI).

The indictment says Brannon and Taylor ran a call center and compelled victims to work long hours without pay in church-run call centers across the country.

According to the indictment, victims were housed in the ministry’s facilities, they couldn’t leave without permission, and they were sometimes punished with humiliation, sleep deprivation, food restrictions, and threats of divine judgment if they failed to meet fundraising goals.

Tampa Bay 28's Chad Mills spoke with a nonprofit that investigates religious fraud, which says it warned federal authorities years ago about the self-professed religious leaders.

If convicted, officials said the alleged crimes carry the following penalties.



Conspiracy to Commit Forced Labor : up to 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine up to $250,000.

Forced Labor : up to 20 years' imprisonment and a fine up to $250,000.

: up to 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine up to $250,000. Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering: up to 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine up to $500,000 or twice the value of the properties involved in the money laundering transactions.

Brannon has been held at the Pinellas County Jail while she awaits her court appearance.