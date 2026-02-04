Let's rock! New exhibit at Tampa Bay History Center celebrates the glory of vintage guitars

TAMPA, Fla. — Are you ready to rock?!

Music fans of all ages will enjoy a visually stunning salute to vintage guitars at the Tampa Bay History Center in downtown Tampa.

From the first electric guitar (the Rickenbacker "frying pan" from the early 1930s) to Gibsons and Fenders — even B.B. King's "Lucille" — the new exhibit is more than the history of the beloved instrument.

Let's rock! New exhibit at Tampa Bay History Center celebrates vintage guitars

In a way, it's also the history of America itself.

"The story of the guitar and the story of America are really tied together," says historian Rodney Kite-Powell. "The guitar was invented around the time the United States became a country."

The exhibit runs until May 3 and is included with admission.

For Tampa Bay History Center hours, tickets and more, go here.

