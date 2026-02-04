Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay Water to test emergency sirens Wednesday morning

LITHIA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Water (TBW) said it will be conducting a test of its emergency siren system at the C.W. Bill Young Regional Reservoir on Wednesday morning.

TBW said the sirens will sound at 9 a.m. on Feb. 4 and include three to five short blasts lasting 10 to 20 seconds each.

The agency said the sirens are being tested to ensure they are effective in the unlikely event of an emergency.

