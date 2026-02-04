Politicians call for investigation into local faculty after student ICE protests during school hours

RUSKIN, Fla. — Students at Lennard High School in Ruskin walked out of classes last Friday to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations, prompting calls from politicians for investigations into school faculty and teachers within the Hillsborough County School District.

State Representative Danny Alvarez criticized Lennard High Principal Denise Savino on social media Tuesday, saying she needs to be held accountable and should have her credentials stripped.

"I don't support the way they're maneuvering and trying to escort these people. I just don't support that at all," said Mia Tina, a senior at Lennard High School who said she wasn't able to participate in Tuesday's protest but witnessed Friday's walkout.

Tina described the scene during the walkout.

"They were leaving the school and they were also in the basketball court. They were in the front of the school. They were at 7-Eleven, just a few with signs. It was a lot going on and the police, like some, some of the police were surrounding the school," Tina said.

Alvarez tweeted Tuesday that he wants politics to stay out of schools. In a letter to the state's education commissioner, he claimed Savino encouraged students to participate in a national anti-ICE protest during school hours, saying she "violated the law."

As of this report, Tampa Bay 28 has not received any evidence of Principal Savino planning the ICE protests.

The Hillsborough County School District told Tampa Bay 28 they are investigating a "student-led protest" that occurred at Lennard High.

Other education leaders are weighing in after Representative Alvarez called out another reported protest at Largo High School.

"Claiming is not proof. I would encourage any teacher to be professional, and remember that they are an employee, and subject to all the regulations of the state and the district they work in," said Lee Bryant, president of the Pinellas Classroom Teachers Association.

Bryant said he supports students participating in their First Amendment right, but agrees that faculty cannot lead the initiative.

"Anything like this should be absolutely student-led. Teachers should stand back, be professional, but don't stand in the doorway," Bryant said. "You should leave your politics at the door, but you should also encourage your students to think critically."

After receiving Alvarez's letter, the commissioner responded with a letter to school superintendents saying if school or district leaders keep children from learning, they will receive "disciplinary action."

The letter stated that "any conduct by school or district personnel that diverts students from instruction, undermines classroom authority, or compromises student supervision violates professional responsibilities and warrants disciplinary action."

In an emailed statement to Tampa Bay 28, the Hillsborough County School District also said while students have rights, they don't approve of this type of activity on school campus.

The district does not approve or condone this type of activity on our school campuses. While we want to ensure students retain constitutional rights for free expression, we also must make sure any such activity does not interrupt instructional time, school operations, or campus safety. We are currently reviewing a student-led protest at Lennard High School to determine what occurred. Tanya Arja Chief of Communications Hillsborough County Public Schools



