Lightning Fan Zone: Florida Aquarium entertainer sings about sharks and Bolts

TAMPA, Fla. — Consider this a fun, friendly warning: Thom Mesrobian's songs — aka the kid-perfect Aquatunes — will get stuck in your head.

"Sharks Have Teeth," "Penguins Rock!" — one visit to the Florida Aquarium in downtown Tampa, and you'll be singing them all day.

Thom's storied musical and theatrical career has touched down in the most famous theme parks and attractions in the world.

His endlessly creative ability to delight crowds is legendary.

And yet today, what he really wants to talk about...is hockey.

WATCH | LIGHTNING FAN ZONE: THIS ENTERTAINER SINGS ABOUT SHARKS AND BOLTS

Lightning Fan Zone: Local entertainer sings about sharks and Bolts

"So I grew up in South Mississippi, where we didn't know anything about hockey," says Thom, who wears cherished Lightning tickets around his neck and sports a well-worn jersey with STANLEY on the back.

"First hockey game of any kind was a Lightning game, and that was it."

He and his family — especially his son, who is the same age as the franchise — bonded over this newfound curiosity (and shared a love of scrappy Martin St. Louis).

The Bolts eventually became a way of life.

"My son was very young at the time. We started going to games back in '99, when you could go to the Sunoco station, and you would fill up your tank, and they would give you four tickets," says Thom.

"My son is now 33," he adds. "Last year we watched every game together."

You can watch all the Lightning games — home and away — for free on Tampa Bay 28 and the Spot 66.

For more Sean Daly stories, follow Sean on Instagram at @seandalytv.



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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.