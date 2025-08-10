Local kids and parents share their thoughts on summer ending

- Families all over the area are getting ready for the first day of school on Monday.
- ABC Action News Photojournalist Brad Davis went to Busch Gardens on the final Friday of summer.
- He spoke with kids and parents about how they're feeling about summer ending
There are some truly inspiring people who call the Tampa Bay area home. People who overcome odds that others could not even imagine. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a woman who is doing just that, as she competes at an international level after 2 life-saving lung transplants.
Local woman prepares to compete in World Transplant Games after 2 life-saving transplants