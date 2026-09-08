Man accused of sexually assaulting woman in an abandoned Tampa home and setting it on fire will remain in jail

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was denied bond after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman in an abandoned Tampa house and setting the house on fire.

State Attorney Susan Lopez filed a motion to keep Roszelle Redding in jail for the Aug. 9 incident.

Redding is accused of sexually assaulting the woman, then lighting her clothes on fire to destroy evidence, which resulted in the house going up in flames, court documents said.

Redding will be held without bond until trial, SA Lopez said. A trial date has not been set.