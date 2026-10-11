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Man arrested after stealing vehicle, vape and leading Hillsborough deputies on chase: HCSO

Deputies say the suspect stole a vehicle from a Plant City-area home before fleeing and later being found hiding behind a residence.
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Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
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Posted

A man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he stole a vehicle, stole a vape from a gas station and then tried to avoid arrest Saturday morning.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO), 26-year-old Zachary Brooks went to an occupied home on Alafia Hills Drive around 8 a.m. Saturday and stole a set of keys and a vehicle.

HCSO said Brooks then drove to a gas station on Paul Buchman Highway, where he reached through the sales window and stole a vape before leaving the area.

Deputies later located the stolen vehicle near Jerry Smith Road and Trapnell Road.

With help from the sheriff's office aviation unit, deputies maintained visual contact with the vehicle until it stopped on East Trapnell Road, according to HCSO.

Authorities said Brooks got out and ran from the vehicle.

Deputies eventually located and arrested him on the rear pool deck of a nearby residence.

Brooks faces multiple charges, including grand theft motor vehicle and petit theft (second conviction), according to the sheriff's office.

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Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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