Man found submerged in water after drowning incident at Samuel W. Cooper Park: PCPD

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Plant City Police Department (PCPD) said it is investigating a drowning incident at Samuel W. Cooper Park after a man was found submerged in the pond.

PCPD said officers responded to a 911 call reporting a man in distress in a pond at the park located in the 900 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, the person was submerged and did not resurface, PCPD said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office dive team assisted in recovering the man from the water, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene, officials said.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the Plant City Police Department at 813-757-9200.