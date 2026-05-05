Mental health professionals applaud Victor Hedman's revelation about personal struggles

TAMPA, Fla. — Victor Hedman says stepping away from the Tampa Bay Lightning late this season was necessary to focus on his mental health after years of physical and emotional strain.

It started Tuesday morning with a statement from Hedman explaining why he was away from the team for the final weeks of the season.

He said it was to focus on his mental health.

In that statement, Hedman said:

"I’ve spent most of my life in this game, and nearly all of my career with this organization. Wearing this jersey – and serving as captain – is the greatest responsibility of my professional life.

That responsibility doesn’t only apply on the ice. Over the past couple of months, I made the decision to step away and focus on my mental health. It was not an easy decision, but it was the right one.

I’ve always believed that being a leader means doing what’s best for the team. In this case, it also meant doing what was necessary to take care of myself, so I can be the best player, teammate, husband and father I expect to be.

I’ve been fortunate to have strong support from my family, my teammates and the organization, my therapist, and I’m in a much better place today.

This is something that exists in our game more than people see. If this moment helps make it easier for others to take care of themselves when they need to, that matters.

I’m proud of this team, and I look forward to what’s ahead."

Later, Hedman spoke with reporters and expanded on the decision, pointing to the cumulative impact of injuries and the grind of a long NHL career.

“Obviously, it’s a thing that’s been going on for a long time. I tried to work through it and find ways to get around it. But I wasn’t able to do that. That’s where the decision came, where I needed to take some time and find myself again.”

Hedman has spent all 17 seasons of his NHL career with the Lightning, becoming one of the most accomplished defensemen in franchise history. He played a key role in the team’s back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2020 and 2021 and has long been considered one of the league’s elite two-way players.

This season, however, Hedman was limited to 33 games and said he felt both physically and mentally drained.

“The mental part is just as important, if not more important as the physical part, and like I said, this game has given me everything, but it takes a toll on you as well.”

His decision to speak openly about mental health is drawing praise from advocates.

Clara Reynolds, president of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, said Hedman’s comments reflect a growing willingness among athletes to talk about mental health struggles.

“You think about Michael Phelps. You think about Simone Biles, who all came forward and said 'look, I’m struggling.' And it’s not selfish to take care of your physical health, and it’s not selfish to take care of your mental health.”

Hedman said he has been working with a therapist for the past four years and credits that support with helping him get to a better place.

“My therapist has no clue what hockey is. She’s learning. But that’s kind of nice too.”

He added that he is now feeling “way, way better” and believes stepping away was the right decision.

Hedman also encouraged others facing similar challenges to seek help, including reaching out to the National Crisis and Suicide Lifeline by dialing 988.



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.