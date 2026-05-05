USF student Nahida Bristy to be buried in home country of Bangladesh: ISTABA

TAMPA, Fla. — The remains of Nahida Bristy, one of the two USF doctoral students who was recently killed, will be transported to her home country.

An online post by the Islamic Society of the Tampa Bay Area confirmed the burial will take place in Bangladesh.

Arrangements are being made to transport the body to her home country, Bangladesh, where the burial will take place

On May 1, Bristy's remains were identified, and the suspect in her murder, Hisham Abugharbieh, faces two counts of first-degree premeditated murder for killing Zamil Limon and her.