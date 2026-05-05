USF student Nahida Bristy to be buried in home country of Bangladesh: ISTABA

TAMPA, Fla. — The remains of Nahida Bristy, one of the two USF doctoral students who was recently killed, will be transported to her home country.
An online post by the Islamic Society of the Tampa Bay Area confirmed the burial will take place in Bangladesh.
Arrangements are being made to transport the body to her home country, Bangladesh, where the burial will take place
On May 1, Bristy's remains were identified, and the suspect in her murder, Hisham Abugharbieh, faces two counts of first-degree premeditated murder for killing Zamil Limon and her.
2 children, mother and grandmother killed; shooting investigation underway: Plant City police
Tampa Bay 28 reporter Julie Salomone spoke to neighbors after Plant City police found two children, their mother and grandmother dead.
2 kids, mother and grandmother killed; investigation underway: Plant City police