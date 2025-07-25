MetroCon 2025 returns to the Convention Center to take over Downtown Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Thousands of people will flock to the Tampa Convention Center this weekend for MetroCon 2025.

The annual event is a significant economic driver for the area, with the Convention Center reporting that the 2024 event generated approximately $ 3.3 million for the area.

"Not including the vendors and the staff that we provide for, just our economic impact is about $2 to $3 million on the Tampa Bay area," said Heidi Craddock, director of exhibits with MetroCon.

Vendors come from across the globe, with some coming as far as Japan and Canada.

"It looks like it's going to be a good show and everybody's in cosplay and excited," said Krista Fields, who traveled from Pennsylvania to showcase her custom Pokémon figurines.

But oftentimes, you have returning vendors, like cosplayer Elise May and Jon the Sax Man.

"I want to say this is my 5th time coming out. We went years ago, and then we've been regular guests for the last 4," said Jon Knoch, saxophonist for the ConPlayers.

"I think that just like the location is really pretty. Some people come here to vacation, but it's just a nice place for photos as well," said May.

There are several events expected to drive up foot traffic this weekend in downtown Tampa, including MetroCon. The City of Tampa is recommending other methods of transportation for those hoping to travel downtown.