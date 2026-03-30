Missing paddleboarder's body recovered near Courtney Campbell Causeway: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said it has recovered the body of an adult male who was last seen paddleboarding over the weekend.

The family notified police on March 29, after 9 p.m. he was last seen paddleboarding near the 7700 block of W Courtney Campbell Causeway at around 4 p.m. on March 28.

TPD said search and rescue operations for the man were initiated on Monday morning once conditions and visibility improved.

At around 11 a.m. March 30, TPD said a police marine unit found the person’s paddleboard and other property on the west side of Old Tampa Bay. An hour later, his body was recovered by the Courtney Campbell Causeway Bridge.

Foul play does not appear to be a factor, TPD said.

Positive identification is pending.