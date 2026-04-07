Music venue planned for Gasworx in Ybor City

TAMPA, Fla. — A new music venue is planned for the Gasworx district.

Kettler, a Virginia-based real estate developer, said it plans to build a 4,300-capacity music venue within the Gasworx district in Ybor City.

For perspective on the size, Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater has a capacity of 2,500, and the Straz Center in Tampa's main hall has a capacity of 2,600.

"The venue fills a critical gap between clubs and arenas, and we feel we can get a great national talent that can add Tampa to the typical tour stops," Damian Presiga with KETTLER said.

The venue is intended for touring artists and will be located on N. 15th Street near the future marketplace in Gasworx.

The venue will be operated by Live Nation and is expected to open in late 2028.

Another music venue is proposed for an empty area across from the Benchmark International Arena on Channelside Drive, between Morgan Street and Jefferson Street.