HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Thanksgiving travel is gearing up for what experts say could be one of the busiest holiday periods in years, both on the roads and in the skies. AAA predicts 4.6 million Floridians will travel for the holiday this year, marking a new record and an increase of about 118,000 travelers compared to last year.

According to travel experts, travel is expected to pick up as early as Friday and continue through the Sunday after Thanksgiving. With flights running at full capacity again following the FAA’s recent restrictions being lifted, both highways and airports are bracing for heavy crowds.

Record-breaking Thanksgiving travel expected for Floridians

Mark Jenkins with AAA said, “As you can imagine, a lot of folks are going to be hitting the roads and flying into airports. So if you are going to be one of them traveling, you certainly want to prepare, plan ahead, and give yourself extra time.”

AAA said the busiest driver times will be the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after. If possible, travelers are encouraged to leave in the morning, as the afternoon congestion is expected to be heavier.

More travelers on the road also means more roadside assistance calls. AAA urges drivers to check their vehicles before heading out. That includes battery, tires, and fluids.

The Florida Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to stay alert and eliminate distractions while behind the wheel.

FHP said, “Put the phones down, hands on the wheel, eyes on the road.”

To help ease congestion, the Florida Department of Transportation is temporarily halting all road construction projects from Wednesday through Sunday of Thanksgiving week.

Kris Carson with FDOT said, “We want to make sure we are not impeding any lanes that we can possibly open in construction zones.”

After last week's disruptions in air travel, airline schedules have stabilized. Travel expert, Julian Keel, CEO of Points Path, said the system is quickly recovering.

“The air traffic in the U.S. is already bouncing back quickly from the reduction in flights we saw last week,” Kheel said.

Experts say now is the time to finalize travel plans. For those driving, ensuring your vehicle is road-ready can help prevent last-minute issues. For air travelers, arriving early and preparing for busy terminals will be key to a smoother trip.



