Naya Young sworn in as Tampa’s District 5 City Council member

TAMPA, Fla. — On Friday, newly elected Tampa Bay City Councilwoman Naya Young was sworn in at the Council Chambers surrounded by friends and family, supporters, local officials, and others.
She defeated Thomas Scott, accounting for nearly 61% of the vote, after the two faced off in a special election for the vacant District 5 seat following Gwendolyn Henderson's death in June.
"I know how important it is."
