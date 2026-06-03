New Americans in Tampa Bay reflect on citizenship as nation marks 250 years

TAMPA, Fla. — For generations, becoming an American citizen has represented hope, sacrifice, and opportunity. As the nation reflects on 250 years of history and democracy, some in Tampa Bay are beginning their own American journeys — taking the oath of citizenship and embracing the rights and responsibilities that come with it.

Tampa Bay 28 Annette Gutierrez spoke with new and longtime American citizens about what citizenship means to them and why they believe participating in democracy matters now more than ever.

Ahmad Yakzan, who came from Lebanon and now owns the American Dream law office, and Estefania Rodriguez, who came from Venezuela, both became U.S. citizens years ago, and said they will never forget that moment.

"It seriously was just a dream," Yakzan said.

"It was an awesome experience. I couldn't stop crying," Rodriguez said.

For others, like Pilar Mendoza, who took the oath in May, it is a moment years in the making. After 12 years in the U.S., she said she is grateful for her family and everyone who supported her along the way.

"Me siento tan feliz y emocionada. La agradezco a mi esposo, a mi familia, a todos mi familia y todas las personas que tuvieron creyendo y apoyándome y siempre diciéndome tú puedes, tú puedes a lograrlo. Y lo logré gracias a Dios," Mendoza said.

In English, Mendoza said, "I'm so happy and excited. I thank my husband, my family, and all the people who believed in me and supported me and always told me, 'You can do it, you can achieve it,' and I did, thank God!"

Sergio Montoya, originally from Colombia, has lived in the U.S. for about eight years, and also became a citizen in May.

"Es un honor," Sergio Montoya said.

In English, Sergio said, "It is an honor."

His brother Ricardo echoed that pride.

"Orgulloso de qué él se haya convertido en ciudadano americano, porque esto aquí es el mejor país del mundo," Ricardo Montoya said.

In English, Ricardo said, "I am proud that he has become an American citizen, because this is the best country in the world."

For these new Americans, citizenship means liberty.

"Freedom, total freedom.... Aquí respiramos libertad," Sergio Montoya said.

In English, Sergio said, "Freedom — total freedom.... Here, we breathe freedom."

It also means safety. Yakzan recalled fleeing violence in Lebanon as a child.

"I had to run away from bombs when I was 6 years old. I had to run away from bombs when I was 17," Yakzan said.

Rodriguez described the security that comes with citizenship.

"...of going out and knowing I'm not going to be persecuted if I say something that doesn't align with the government.... or just simply being certain that tomorrow I'm going to have a roof over my head," Rodriguez said.

And it means opportunity. Yakzan reflected on what life looked like back in Lebanon.

"In Lebanon they say... that you graduate your kid with a diploma in his hand and the luggage in the other one because you're not gonna make it without leaving Lebanon," Yakzan said.

Becoming an American also comes with civic responsibilities and privileges. For Yakzan that came later in life, in his late 30s.

"I didn't get a chance to vote in Lebanon. My first vote was here in the United States," Yakzan said.

For Rodriguez, that responsibility means making her voice heard

"They give you a sticker, and I wore that sticker proudly to school," Rodriguez said. "We're not just voting for anyone, you know, we're voting for the good of our country."

But they said that doesn't mean they agree with everything happening in the country right now.

"Loving this country, loving the US, doesn't mean that you have to be OK with what is going on politically. You can disagree and still love the place and be grateful for everything that it has provided," Rodriguez said.

Still, they said they believe in America's resilience.

"I always say that that Statue of Liberty is eternal, and no matter how bad things swing one side, it always comes back," Yakzan said.

While there are many challenges to becoming a citizen these days, there is still a lot of pride in being an American.



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. If you live in Wesley Chapel or the surrounding area, Annette Gutierrez is here for you. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for our neighbors, so send Annette tips on how she can help.