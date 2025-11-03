New COVID-19 vaccine available in most pharmacies, but you have to take an extra step before you can get one

TAMPA, Fla. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention accepted new guidelines last month for the new COVID-19 vaccine.

People 6 months and older can get the booster, but they have to take an extra step first.

Unlike previous years, you’re now required to talk to a healthcare provider, like a doctor or a pharmacist, about the risks and benefits of getting the shot.

This is what the CDC is calling individual-based decision making or shared-clinical decision making.

“You can still get a shot this fall, it’s just a quick conversation with your clinician or pharmacist to decide what’s right for you… Basically, instead of saying everyone should get a booster, the message is more like you may choose to get a vaccine after talking to your healthcare provider,” said Dr. Jason Salemi, Professor of Epidemiology for USF Health and Interim Chair of USF’s Department of Epidemiology.

One of the concerns with these new guidelines is that they could make the vaccine less accessible to certain groups of people.

“In general, we tend to worry when recommendations get more complicated, that fewer people end up getting vaccinated, no matter what the vaccine is, but I think the idea of sitting down with your doctor or your pharmacist is always a good one. I think it gives you a chance to ask questions and make the best choice for yourself,” said Salemi.

Tampa Bay 28 has asked multiple health experts if the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines has changed and they’ve all said no.

“What I think is important to mention is the science behind the vaccines has not changed. They still remain very safe and very effective at reducing severe illness, reducing hospitalization, reducing death,” said Salemi.

The CDC said the vaccines should still be covered by insurance.

After concerns about widespread availability, the boosters should now be available in most pharmacies.

“In Florida, there’s been some question about availability, but I understand the pharmacies are now starting to stock them and people can now go to one of the local pharmacies to get that,” said Dr. Timothy Hendrix, Chief Medical Officer for AdventHealth Centra Care.

To put things in context, the death rate from COVID-19 has dramatically improved due to herd immunity.

“The worst year of the pandemic in Florida was in 2021, and just between January and September of that year, we saw more than 35,000 people in the state who died from a COVID-associated death. In January through September of last year, 2024, that number had fallen from 35,000 to about 5,300. This year, that’s just over 2,000. That’s not to trivialize the fact that 2,000 people in Florida have had a COVID-19-related death this year, but that’s 61% fewer than just last year and 94% fewer than the worst of the pandemic,” said Salemi.

Many health experts still encourage people to get the vaccine.

“Vaccines can prevent severe complications, hospitalizations from these infections,” said Hendrix.

“I think the key message is this: if you are over 65, if you have chronic healthcare conditions, if you are pregnant, I think you are to benefit the most from the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Salemi.



