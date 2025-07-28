New dog groomer gives back to shelters in need

TAMPA, Fla. — This month, a new dog grooming business opened in South Tampa, and it immediately started finding ways to give back to the community by doing what it does best.

From washing fur to brushing teeth to cleaning ears, for many animals living in shelters, it’s the first time in years, if ever, they’ve received this kind of pampering.

“A lot of times, these pups are coming from very difficult situations. They don’t get the love and attention that they need. This is the opportunity for us to bring them in, give them that love and affection,” said Jaimi Ruiz, co-owner of Onyva Delightfully Different Dog Grooming located on South Howard Avenue.

Ruiz said opening her own businesses in her hometown provided the opportunity to give back in her own unique way.

“I’ve always had a love for animals, especially dogs,” said Ruiz. “We have decided to partner with local shelters because we feel it is super important to help these pups find a home.”

The first shelter they decided to partner with is Mercy Full Project Animal Rescue, led by founder Heydi Acuna.

“It’s huge because we can spend hundreds of dollars on just a simple grooming session, and having them just support us in that way,” said Acuna.

Acuna said they currently have a record 180 dogs in need of adoption. The money they’ll save on washing and grooming can now be put toward more serious things, like medical care and training.

She said that being freshly cleaned with a new haircut can go a long way in securing a new home for these dogs, who are in need of adoption.

“Absolutely, this is like expert grooming, so they smell delicious when they come in. It’s like when you go to the mall and spray some Chanel on you. This is the Chanel for the dogs,” said Acuna.

Onyva isn't just having an effect on the dog’s look, but also the dog’s personality.

“They are so shy, and they just don’t have that confidence, and we give them their baths, and we give them the love that they need, and by the end of the groom, they are running around and they are playing ball and they’ve become a totally transformed pup,” said Acuna.

Onyva is proud to play a small part in finding these dogs homes, while Mercy Full Project is excited to have fellow community members join their mission.

“I’m super grateful and remember I’m just the voice of the animals that we have in our rescue, and every single partnership just means the world to them,” said Acuna