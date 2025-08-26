New research shows homeowners don't know they have to follow irrigation restrictions

HILLSBOROUGH CO, . Fla. — Researchers from the University of Florida have been trying to figure out how to get people to conserve water in residential landscapes.

“We were looking specifically on the public’s awareness and willingness to follow irrigation restrictions, which are important policy frameworks especially during drought times in central Florida,” said John Diaz, one of the researchers, associate professor, and extension specialist for the University of Florida.

The recently released report, which was about 5 years in the making, found that a lot of people don't know there are rules they have to follow when it comes to watering their lawns.

“One of the biggest findings out of this series of research we’ve been engaged in is that there’s a serious lack of awareness. So a lot of people just don’t know that most likely they have restrictions that apply to them,” said Laura Warner, one of the researchers, professor, and extension specialist for UF.

“It’s been very consistent that it’s about 50% of the people that these policies apply to are not aware. So that means we’re looking at people who use in-ground irrigation, in the parts of the state where these restrictions are in place, and it’s essentially 1 in 2 does not know,” she added.

“Even those folks that are aware of irrigation restrictions see it as a voluntary policy, not knowing that these are restrictions that are enforced with fines,” said Diaz.

The fines are anywhere from $100 to $500, depending on where you live in Tampa Bay and how many violations you’ve had.

“People don’t realize that we actually do have issues with water availability. But Florida is, we’re using more water than we can replace. So we really need to conserve,” said Warner.

As more people move to Florida, there’s an increased concern that we could run out of water.

Restricting landscaping irrigation is one of the conservation measures.

“That’s why those restrictions are in place to make sure that when folks turn on their faucet, there remains water running from those faucets and we don’t ever have to get to point where they turn it on and there’s nothing available,” said Diaz.

Jan Allyn has lived in her Largo home for 40 years and has been interested in water conservation for years.

That’s why she has more than 100 species of native plants in her yard.

“I don’t have to get out here in August and mow my grass. It pretty much takes care of itself and I don’t have to water it,” said Jan Allyn.

She’s aware of the water restrictions and hopes people start to follow them.

“I think everybody needs to do their part because it’s a community. Water is a community resource and we all need to do our part to try to save as much as we can,” said Allyn.

The rules typically tell you which days you can water your lawn and during which hours.

“It’s important that people follow them because we really don’t have enough water, and even in Pinellas County, where I am, it’s built out and we’re still adding people, and we don’t have enough water. It’s going to continue to be a problem,” said Allyn.

To learn your water rules, search Florida Water Management Districts online, find your region, and you’ll see the restrictions in your area.