‘Now I can rest well’: Progress Village resident first to benefit from $3M recovery effort

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — On a humid Thursday morning, dozens of residents, officials and nonprofit leaders gathered under a tent-lined street in Progress Village, not for a groundbreaking or ribbon-cutting, but for what many called the first true step toward recovery after last year’s devastating hurricanes.

Watch full report from Jada Williams

Progress Village resident first to benefit from $3M recovery effort

“This is not an announcement about a grant,” said Lance Lee, vice president of operations for Rebuilding Together Greater Florida. “Instead, it's the beginning of recovery for families who have been holding their breath since the last hurricane season, and it's happening across five counties: Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Sarasota and Manatee.”

WFTS

At the center of it all stood Jose Garcia, CEO of Rebuilding Together Greater Florida, who credited their collaboration with the American Red Cross for a $3 million grant that will repair 130 storm-damaged homes across the region.

“I just want to take this first opportunity to be very grateful,” Garcia told the crowd. “We know this neighborhood. We remember that our slogan was, ‘Progress is coming back to the village.’ And now, with this new announcement, we’re coming back to continue the progress in this village.”

But the morning belonged to Progress Village resident Regina Hamilton, who was introduced as the first homeowner to benefit from the grant.

Hamilton, who has lived in the neighborhood for 15 years, has faced a series of hardships: a stroke, a heart attack, and caring for her son after he lost an eye earlier this year. When Hurricane Milton struck, her home was severely damaged.

“This is truly a blessing,” Hamilton said, her voice breaking. “Not having resources, trying to figure out which way to go as a single woman, I’m really grateful for the opportunity. I’m glad I was chosen to see that PV has not been forgotten.”

Garcia detailed the upcoming repairs for Hamilton: a new roof, windows, siding, fascia, and bathroom tile.

WFTS

“The key of all of this is to make sure Regina is going to be safe, just in case it comes our way again,” he said.

Commissioner Gwen Myers also pointed to what she called the next major milestone for recovery: the county’s allocation of $709 million in federal Community Development Block Grant disaster recovery funds.

“Those dollars will help us rebuild homes, repair infrastructure, and support families still struggling,” she said. “One of the areas going to benefit is Progress Village.”

The American Red Cross emphasized that recovery is a long-term process.

“Recovery doesn’t happen overnight,” said Linzy Wilson, senior community recovery manager at the American Red Cross. “We’re going to use these funds to repair over 100 houses right here in Tampa Bay, with a special focus on seniors and low-income homeowners. Please know that we are here. Rebuilding Together is here. And hundreds of partners are working tirelessly across the state.”

Other longtime Progress Village residents echoed Hamilton’s relief but said more outreach is needed.

Sean Bell Sr., who serves as the Vice President of the Progress Village Civic Council, said neighbors called him to ask if the announcement was genuine.

WFTS

“They didn’t know if it was a scam,” Bell said. “When I pulled up and saw the commissioner, I knew everything was straight. But a lot of people didn’t know this was happening. If they had, there would have been a line down the street.”

Bell, wearing a Progress Village pride shirt, said the historic Black community often feels left behind.

“All the neighborhoods built around us, they don’t have these problems. But we were built in the middle of a cow pasture. Now we’re surrounded by new construction, and I guess all the water runs to us. It’s a forgotten thing, but I’m glad people are here today.”

Thursday’s announcement comes one month after Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams stood on Progress Boulevard to report on another major project in the neighborhood: stormwater drainage upgrades designed to reduce chronic flooding.

That work, which has closed a stretch of Progress Boulevard until October, involves replacing old pipes with two new 54-inch barrels to facilitate faster water movement during storms. Hillsborough County engineers said the project, which is expected to be completed by April, will provide relief to nearly 1,000 homeowners.

“Whenever you’re doing any type of construction, it’s ugly in the first stages, because you have to tear up things, but I think it’s gonna serve a great purpose when they’re done with it,” resident Freddie Honor said at the time. “Sometimes it only takes 10 to 15 minutes for this whole section of the road to be underwater, like two feet underwater.”

For Hamilton, the relief is finally starting to feel real.

“I can actually sleep now,” she said. “I did not feel safe with the leaking roofs. Now I can rest well.”

Families in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Sarasota, and Manatee counties in need of repairs can go online to apply for the $3 million grant.

The county is still in the process of finalizing plans to distribute its $709 million.



Share Your Story with Jada



Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Apollo Beach, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.

Contact Jada Williams First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Apollo Beach, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.