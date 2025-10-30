O.A.R. announces stop in Tampa during 2026 tour

TAMPA FLA. — O.A.R. announced the multi-platinum rock band will be making a stop in Tampa next fall on their new tour.
The "O.A.R. Three Decades Tour" is a celebration of the band's 30th anniversary and features its top hits over the years, along with a brand-new song called "Where We Are Right Now."
The release said the tour also has a lineup of special guests, including Gavin DeGraw, Phantom Planet, Lisa Loeb and KT Tunstall.
O.A.R. will perform at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa on Nov. 12, 2026.
Tickets for the tour will be available for artist presale on Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. and available for public onsale on Nov. 7 at 10 a.m.
