Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

O.A.R. announces stop in Tampa during 2026 tour

O.A.R.
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Jerry DePizzo, from left, Jon Lampley and Marc Roberge of O.A.R. perform at the Innings Festival at Raymond James Stadium Ground on Sunday March 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
O.A.R.
Posted

TAMPA FLA. — O.A.R. announced the multi-platinum rock band will be making a stop in Tampa next fall on their new tour.

The "O.A.R. Three Decades Tour" is a celebration of the band's 30th anniversary and features its top hits over the years, along with a brand-new song called "Where We Are Right Now."

The release said the tour also has a lineup of special guests, including Gavin DeGraw, Phantom Planet, Lisa Loeb and KT Tunstall.

O.A.R. will perform at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa on Nov. 12, 2026.

Tickets for the tour will be available for artist presale on Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. and available for public onsale on Nov. 7 at 10 a.m.

Tampa Bay locals stranded as Hurricane Melissa ravages Jamaica

Polk County woman on honeymoon and Tampa restaurant owner among those unable to evacuate as catastrophic hurricane makes landfall with 185 mph winds.

Locals stranded as Hurricane Melissa slams Jamaica

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.