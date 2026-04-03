ODESSA, Fla. — Two neighbors on the same street in Odessa say their private water wells failed at nearly the same time, raising concerns about what may have caused the problems.

The homeowners say they are questioning whether Tampa Bay Water could be responsible and reached out to Tampa Bay 28 reporter Erik Waxler for answers.

Watch report from Erik Waxler

Odessa homeowners question water utility after wells fail

Cordes Owen said he was dealing with a water crisis inside his home.

“I mean, it’s actually really scary. You turn on the faucet in the house, and what used to be clear water all of a sudden looks like the Mississippi River.”

Owen lives in Odessa in northern Hillsborough County and relies on a private well for his water. He said a few weeks ago the well began malfunctioning, forcing him to rely on a neighbor for water.

“You don’t have the same water pressure, but it gets you by until you can get your well fixed.”

Owen said he later learned that his neighbor across the street, Robert Lumpkin, was experiencing the same issue.

“Had sand all through the house everywhere,” the retired veteran said.

Both homeowners believe groundwater pumping by Tampa Bay Water may have caused water levels to drop, damaging their wells. The regional utility supplies drinking water to multiple counties, from St. Petersburg to New Port Richey.

Both applied for assistance through a well mitigation program that can cover the cost of replacing a well, but their claims were denied.

“I didn’t get help. But then I started looking deeper, and it sounds like no one is,” Owen said.

After hearing their concerns, Waxler contacted Tampa Bay Water and spoke with Chief Science Officer Warren Hogg.

“Every complaint that comes in, we take seriously, and we use the policy that our board has adopted, and we apply all of the data that we can collect to analyze those scientifically,” Hogg said.

Hogg said the utility has received 90 well mitigation claims over the past two years and has not approved any. Three claims remain under review, while 87 were not mitigated.

Tampa Bay Water said groundwater pumping levels are much lower than in past decades and that aquifer levels remain high.

According to the utility, both wells involved in the Odessa complaints are more than 50-years-old and are experiencing sediment-related mechanical issues.

“Sand enters the well itself through those little pinholes or cracks just because of the age of the materials. That’s something that’s fairly common with old wells,” said Hogg.

The utility said each complaint is evaluated individually using monitoring data, rainfall records and pumping information. Officials said there are multiple monitoring wells within a two-mile radius of the affected homes and that groundwater levels are at or above long-term averages.

Tampa Bay Water also said pumping rates from nearby production wells have decreased in recent years and are among the lowest recorded since the wellfield began operating.

The agency said the criteria for qualifying for well mitigation have not changed and include requirements such as location within a mitigation area, water level-related issues and specific construction standards. The most common reason claims are denied is that they fall outside the designated mitigation area or involve mechanical problems unrelated to groundwater levels.

Regional drought conditions are affecting groundwater levels across a 16-county area, according to the utility, but Tampa Bay Water said drought did not play a role in these specific well failures.

Meanwhile, the homeowners said the utility did not conduct on-site investigations and they were forced to pay for replacements themselves, which can cost about $15,000.

“I’m living on a fixed income. That’s a big clump of change.”

Tampa Bay Water said homeowners who believe their claims were incorrectly denied can seek review through the Southwest Florida Water Management District, which oversees groundwater pumping permits and provides regulatory oversight.



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.