One person killed in Thonotosassa house fire: HCFR

THONOTOSASSA, FLA. — One person was killed in a house fire in Thonotosassa on Friday, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

At about 9:08 a.m., the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Emergency Dispatch Communications Center received a 911 call from a person reporting difficulty breathing.

When fire crews arrived at a home on Ohio Avenue, they saw smoke coming from the residence and requested a full structure fire response.

Firefighters entered the smoke-filled home, rescued one adult and extinguished the fire.

The patient was transported to a local hospital, where they later died.

Searches of the home confirmed there were no other occupants inside. No first responders were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue's Fire Investigations Unit.